DiDONATO, FRANK, JR., 77 Mar 28, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DiDONATO, FRANK, JR., 77, of North Wildwood, March 16, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of FRANK DiDONATO, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesJetty Motel Owners Go to Court Against Cape MayBicyclist Killed in Car CrashN. Wildwood Bans Car LiftsIndictments Filed March 22UPDATE: Lower Settles Litigation with Female Police DetectiveCounty Budget Adopted; 4 Bonds Introduced; Prepare for Reusable Bag Mandate in MayBezaire SentencedWoodbine Roundabout Lauded for Engineering ExcellenceCourt House Acme Liquor Store to ExpandFire Marshal Mum on House Fire’s Cause VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CAPE MAY - Cape May Ferry - Why are the crew so sullen? The lady who made my reservation was so sweet, and the lady in the toll booth was very friendly. But the men on board seemed annoyed that we were there,... Villas - To Cape May, NJ has for years called for each town to have affordable housing. Some towns do not like to conform. Villas - That wind surfer on Higbees is the best. Palermo - Gas prices are ridiculous! Now the democrats are proposing to bribe the November voters with a gas subsidy. They won’t entertain meaningful fixes to the problem. Printing and giving away more money... Wildwood - Dog piles always on every boardwalk block, you'd swear a horse was up there as well by the mass. Bet these inconsiderate dog owners can't wait to desecrate that new smooth woodsy boardwalk... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +6 N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain Photos by Collin Hall N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 3-23-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 3-23-2022