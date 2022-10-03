DEVICO, SAMUEL S.

Samuel S. DeVico, 90, former Mayor of Middle Township 1975 to 1983, died on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Born in Belleplain, NJ, the son of the late Anthony and Emilia Millie DelCorio DeVico, he moved to Middle Township in 1940 and was a 1950 graduate of Middle Township High School.An Army veteran of the Korean War, Sam was the recipient of many medals including the Medal of Honor from the New Jersey Senate for his service in the Korean War. He founded Klenswite Chemical, operated the Motor Vehicle Agency, founded DeVico Vending, and retired as a member of the Board of Directors for Riggins Oil Company after 23 years.In 1961, Sam was elected to Township Committee, serving as Deputy Mayor and became Mayor in 1975 until 1983. He also served as County Chairman of the Democratic Party, the Democratic State Committee, the Cape May County Bridge Commission, and the Cape May County Vocational Technical School.Sam is survived by his daughters: Janet R. Pagnam and Karen P. Smith and her husband, Bruce; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his brothers, Anthony Jr., and Frank J. He was predeceased by his wife of forty-eight years, Betty Riggins DeVico on January 20, 2010.A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Cape May County, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
