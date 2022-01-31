DEUTSCH, ANGELA LISA

Angela Lisa Deutsch, 87, born in Philadelphia 5-6-1936 to the late Anthony and Frances Lisa. Former owner & operator of Lisa's Tailoring located in North Wildwood since 1960- finally moving the family here in 1975. She enjoyed her grandchildren and she was a skilled tailor for 25 years.Survived by two loving children Marlene (Willie); Anthony (Joanne), five grandchildren; Angela and Francis Christian, Anthony Deutsch, Joshua Sanchez and Alicia Sullivan, one great grandson Caleb who shares her birthday and a host of great grands, nephews and nieces, also by 3 sisters Jocelyn Esposito (Roselyn, Pa), Barbara DeRitis and the late Kathleen Galik.Funeral service will be held 11am Tuesday Feb. 8 at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10 am. Interment is private. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- W. Wildwood Police Officer Admits Threatening to Kill Ex-girlfriend
- OC Cop Arrested for Stalking After Tracking Device Found on Vehicle
- What’s Life Like Inside Stone Harbor’s Tiniest Homes?
- SWAT Team Executes Warrant Leading to 2 Arrests on Drugs, Weapons Charges
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 31
- 1 Hospitalized After N. Wildwood Fire
- Prosecutor: 'Upsurge' in Overdose Deaths
- Woman Once Charged With Mother's Murder Sues Over Prosecution
- 15+ Inches of Snow Reported as Kenan Hammers County
- Jetty Motel Project Denied Extension
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May County - If people think the moderator leans Democratic/Liberal or Spout Off posts a majority of Democratic/Liberal based spouts, I don’t believe it’s because of the moderators views. To me, it seems to be...
- Wildwood - Goodbye Cape May County Herald. I have been banned from commenting on spout off for over a year now. I occasionally put some spouts on here that I am still allowed to do. I still read others on here...
- Lower Township - To all of the bay people at Village Rd—-the porta potty @ 510-bay block—is NOTfor public use,but for workers building the houses. This means you—KEEP OUT. Police have been notified to be on the look...
- WOODBINE - I live in Woodbine and work in Villas. I turned onto Bayshore and immediately ran into 3 inch thick ice. Why?. Every time it snows it's the same way. Why? I can't believe these people get...
- North Cape May - I'd like to shout a BIG Thank you to the Gentleman who followed me into the North Cape May Acme and told me I had lost a hub cap on my truck on Bayshore road after the storm. I greatly...