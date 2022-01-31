DEUTSCH, ANGELA LISA

Angela Lisa Deutsch, 87, born in Philadelphia 5-6-1936 to the late Anthony and Frances Lisa. Former owner & operator of Lisa's Tailoring located in North Wildwood since 1960- finally moving the family here in 1975. She enjoyed her grandchildren and she was a skilled tailor for 25 years.Survived by two loving children Marlene (Willie); Anthony (Joanne), five grandchildren; Angela and Francis Christian, Anthony Deutsch, Joshua Sanchez and Alicia Sullivan, one great grandson Caleb who shares her birthday and a host of great grands, nephews and nieces, also by 3 sisters Jocelyn Esposito (Roselyn, Pa), Barbara DeRitis and the late Kathleen Galik.Funeral service will be held 11am Tuesday Feb. 8 at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10 am. Interment is private. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

