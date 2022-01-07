Richard Samuel DeRose (“Rich”) died peacefully with loved ones by his side in the hospital on January 3, 2022 in Reston, VA due to complications from leukemia. He was 83.Rich was born on August 16, 1938 in Stone Harbor, NJ to his parents Joseph and Dorothy DeRose. Rich graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1961 and later earned a Masters from The Naval Postgraduate School. Rich proudly served his country in the United States Navy for the next eight years in various locations around the world aboard ship. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he relocated to Arlington, VA where he married his wife, Judy DeRose, in 1972 and eventually settled in Vienna, VA. Rich initially worked in the telecommunications industry for RCA, Burroughs and MCI. In 1979 he founded DHD Services Inc. and served as President and CEO until DHDs acquisition in 1991 by Information Analysis Inc. He served as the Chief Financial Officer of Information Analysis until his retirement in 2020. Rich is best known for his kind and generous nature, his love for family and friends, his obsession with golf and his unwavering devotion to Philadelphia sports teams.Rich is survived by his daughter Sarah and her husband Alex, his son Rich and his wife Liv; five beautiful grandchildren – Ryan, Wyatt, Savannah, Summer and Josephine; his brother Thomas DeRose; and many beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate Judy DeRose and his brother Joseph DeRose.Rich will be celebrated with a memorial service at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD in early spring of 2022. Details to follow. All are welcome to attend to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) or the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance in honor of his wife.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Storm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Jan. 3
- GALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May County
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 7
- Lower Township Police Arrest Report Dec. 13-19
- UPDATE: 8-12 Inches of Snow Predicted Jan. 3
- Murphy Declares State of Emergency; Little Snow Projected for CMCo.
- Murphy Issues State of Emergency as Storm Approaches
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 4
- McQuillen Retires as Sea Isle Police Chief
- Wildwood Cops Arrest 1 in Connection to Motel Burglary
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - In the city of NWW,who determines who gets a call to have their property cleared of snow? It's a nice service but,if it's only for certain property owners it is not fair.
- Green Bank - You know when you're spouting these little stories? Here's a good idea: have a point. It makes it so much more interesting for the reader! Also, do your education proud - spelling and...
- Cape May - True vaccines make us immune to a disease, stops the spread, and the disease soon ends. What we are getting for Covid is not a true vaccine. It may keep us out of the hospital but still allows it to...
- Villas - While the police were on site (2 cars) on (1/6/2022) with an ambulance call. With their hands in their vest pockets, a dirt bike screamed by and stopped a few houses away and stayed there. Now after...
- Erma - Surprised to read Lower Township police report, of incidents and arrests, covering week ending December 19. States 0 for MVA on December 19. Traffic was detoured away from Rt. 9 that evening, for...