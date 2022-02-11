Alfred A. D’Eramo died on January 18, 2022, at the age of 78 after a brief illness.He was born and raised in Philadalphia where he graduated from Father Judge High School and Villanova University.He had many friends in Philadelphia but summered in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, which he loved.He enjoyed fishing and had several boats. He enjoyed racing fast cars and loved listening to all kinds of music, especially the Big Bands of the 40’s.Villanova basketball was his true love – you couldn’t find a more loyal fan.He was a World War II buff, especially the war in the Pacific.He had a very keen mind and a wonderful sense of humor.Al worked for the Treasury Department – IRS for over 30 years and was always available to help anyone with tax problems.He later moved permanently to Sea Isle City after marriage to his wife, Jean. He was a wonderful, loving and kind husband and father and loyal to friends and family. He will be greatly missed.His wishes were for cremation and his ashes scattered. There will be no services. He is survived by his wife, Jean, of 43 years and his son Michael.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Cape May House Fire Kills 1
- N. Wildwood Police Bust Man Retrieving Suitcase With 25+ Pounds of Weed
- Rumors Swirl About Unofficial Polar Plunge in Sea Isle Bay
- Rumbling Felt in CMCo Not Result of Earthquake, According to USGS
- Sal's Pizza Building Catches Fire
- Rio Grande Motel Bust Turns Up 6,000 Bags of Heroin
- Court House Woman, Family Receive Remains of Navy Pilot Shot Down in Vietnam
- Cape Tech Teacher Impresses on ‘Jeopardy!’
- State Report Lists Oceana Rehab Among NJ's 15 Worst Nursing Homes
- Indictments Filed Feb. 1
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Middle Township - County commissions are starting with the raises before elections. They just gave out Medicaid supplement payments to all the employees of Crest Haven, some of them got over 4,000. Who is next for...
- North Wildwood - I attended the "Wall Of Fame" event before the basketball game at Wildwood High School the other night. The gym was as full as it could be with students, parents and alumni. What a great...
- Court House - I want to say, "Thank You" to all the professional people working in the doctor offices throughout Cape May County and this includes the therapist and the technicians. I for one appreciate...
- North Cape May - We did not recognize the called ID on the landline, so we did not pick up the phone. A message was left on the answering machine. The message said Items will be delivered tomorrow in the evening in...
- Sea Isle City - So the rapes that supposedly happened in Sea Isle this year - have they officially been swept under the rug by the administration?