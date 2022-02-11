NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Alfred A. D’Eramo died on January 18, 2022, at the age of 78 after a brief illness.He was born and raised in Philadalphia where he graduated from Father Judge High School and Villanova University.He had many friends in Philadelphia but summered in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, which he loved.He enjoyed fishing and had several boats. He enjoyed racing fast cars and loved listening to all kinds of music, especially the Big Bands of the 40’s.Villanova basketball was his true love – you couldn’t find a more loyal fan.He was a World War II buff, especially the war in the Pacific.He had a very keen mind and a wonderful sense of humor.Al worked for the Treasury Department – IRS for over 30 years and was always available to help anyone with tax problems.He later moved permanently to Sea Isle City after marriage to his wife, Jean. He was a wonderful, loving and kind husband and father and loyal to friends and family. He will be greatly missed.His wishes were for cremation and his ashes scattered. There will be no services. He is survived by his wife, Jean, of 43 years and his son Michael.

