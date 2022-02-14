NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DePRINZIO SR., VINCENT G., 75, of Cape May Court House, February 10, 2022. He served in the US Marines and was instrumental in the construction of the Wildwood Vietnam Memorial Wall.

