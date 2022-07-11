DeMARCO, KIMBERLY ANN BREISH Jul 11, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DeMARCO, KIMBERLY ANN BREISH, 49, of Ocean City, July 6, 2022. She was owner/operator of Wild Phoenix boutique. To plant a tree in memory of KIMBERLY DeMARCO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kimberly Ann Breish Phoenix Boutique Commerce Operator Owner Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesThree Receive Weapons Charges on Wildwood BoardwalkCape May Man Arrested in Fatal Route 55 CrashPolice: Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs and Weapon ArrestNo Injuries in Sea Isle City Fireworks MishapNun Presents Report Contradicting Stone Harbor Consultant8 of 16 CMCo Municipalities Increase Taxes in ’22Middle’s Struggle with Abandoned Shopping Carts ContinuesIncreases in Overnight Stays Indicate Extended Shoulder Season in Cape May CountyGovernor Signs Gun Control LegislationCyclist Struck in Cape May, Airlifted for Injuries VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Lower - To the woman, who throws her food scraps in the street for seagulls everyday…please stop throwing chicken bones out there. They aren't safe for dogs and you could really cause a choking hazard... Stone Harbor - After reading spout from Stone Harbor local who was birthed on the beach might lend some evidence of Yokels that Short Hills spouted about. Cape May - The Cape May City comment on why the rocking chairs were not put out around Convention Hall this season. Last season some wonderful individuals stole two of them. It never ends does it. Ocean City - First it was golf carts, then it was e-bikes, next up was e-skateboards. But now, it's gone too far. I just came from the boardwalk and someone had on e-flip flops! When will the insanity end? Cape May City - We can all agree that parking can be an issue in Cape May City . Parking meters are a good source of revenue for the city and encourage turnover so more people have parking access to key areas like... More Spouts Local Sports Philadelphia Flyers to Host 'Flyers Community Caravan' in Sea Isle City Jul 8, 2022 Second Annual Steve Libro Basketball Tournament Set for July 16 in Sea Isle City Jul 7, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Jul 1, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 7-6-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 7-6-2022