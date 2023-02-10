DeLUCA, TIMOTHY

Timothy De Luca, 69, of North Cape May, NJ passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023.Tim was born in Philadelphia, PA, on May 5, 1953 to Nicholas and Constance (Nolan) De Luca. He graduated from West Deptford High School and lived in West Deptford with his family prior to moving to the Jersey Shore.Tim worked as a NJ Transit bus driver and later became an entrepreneur owning a pool hall and pizzeria. He enjoyed playing pool, softball, and traveling with family and friends. But most of all, Tim was a true family man who cared deeply about his loved ones and made it a point to be an integral part of their lives. The world will not be the same without Tim and he will be missed dearly.He is survived by his brother Nicholas De Luca, his sister Constance Kincella, his children Michele Beach, Timmie De Luca, Kathryn Wagel, Deanna De Luca, and Anthony De Luca, and his grandchildren Melissa Beach, Andrew Beach, Willow De Luca, Nicholas De Luca, Patrick Wagel and Grace Wagel.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Lutheran Church located at 509 Pittsburgh Ave in Cape May, NJ. The viewing will be from 10:00 am-11:00 am followed by the funeral ceremony at 11:00 am.

