DeLUCA, TIMOTHY

Timothy De Luca, 69, of North Cape May, NJ passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023.Tim was born in Philadelphia, PA, on May 5, 1953 to Nicholas and Constance (Nolan) De Luca. He graduated from West Deptford High School and lived in West Deptford with his family prior to moving to the Jersey Shore.Tim worked as a NJ Transit bus driver and later became an entrepreneur owning a pool hall and pizzeria. He enjoyed playing pool, softball, and traveling with family and friends. But most of all, Tim was a true family man who cared deeply about his loved ones and made it a point to be an integral part of their lives. The world will not be the same without Tim and he will be missed dearly.He is survived by his brother Nicholas De Luca, his sister Constance Kincella, his children Michele Beach, Timmie De Luca, Kathryn Wagel, Deanna De Luca, and Anthony De Luca, and his grandchildren Melissa Beach, Andrew Beach, Willow De Luca, Nicholas De Luca, Patrick Wagel and Grace Wagel.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Lutheran Church located at 509 Pittsburgh Ave in Cape May, NJ. The viewing will be from 10:00 am-11:00 am followed by the funeral ceremony at 11:00 am.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Homeless Man Found Dead in Rio Grande ID'd
- Lower Police Charge Philadelphia Woman for Hoax Shooter Call
- Relief Sought for Dennis Family After House Fire
- “The Shore Eat” Brings a Twist on Burgers to Cape May County
- Wonderland Pier, Contractor Fined by OSHA in Fatal Fall Case
- $65M-$70M Luxury Resort Proposed in Dennis
- Lower Will Not Entertain Rent Control
- Stone Harbor Council Fires Administrator
- Re: ‘Rental Crisis’
- West Cape May Environmental Commission to Hold Informational Program on Mushrooms
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Town Bank - If you’re a waiter or waitress and you voted for Biden I’m sure you’ll be pleased to know that the IRS, flush with cash from the government, has a proposal on the table that will allow them to come...
- Cape May County - I moved out of a two bdrm. apt. into a apt.that was smaller but the rent went up higher when it was taken over by Hud. Don't be fooled by a promise of lower rent.I used to work a summer job...
- Villas - Lower Township Mayor why is the Tax Assessor allowed NOT to come into the office for long periods of time/days. When is someone going to do something?
- Villas - More great news coming for Lower Township.Thank you Mayor,Council,and the Lower Police,for now enforcing the Juvenile Curfew.Another tool in making our streets,homes feel safe again.You cant believe...
- Villas - I cant thank The Mayor,Manager Mike Laffey, and the Lower Twp Police,enough,now enforcing the new ATV, Dirt Bikes,etc.State and local new Statues,for stopping the mess they have cause within the...