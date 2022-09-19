NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DELCORIO, JOHN, 84, of Marmora, September 11, 2022. He served in the US Coast Guard and had worked for Middle Township Schools.

To plant a tree in memory of JOHN DELCORIO, 84 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.