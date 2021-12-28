DE ANGELIS, LIS C.

Lis C. De Angelis, Age 86 passed away to a better place December 25, 2021, after a very long illness. Lis was born in Denmark and came to America with her husband Tony who she met in Germany, at a time when they both were involved in embassy duties of their respective nations. Lis devoted her whole married life to her husband Tony and their children Christian and Michael, the latter a Downs Syndrome child. Lis was highly admired for the beautiful sweaters she made for family and friends coupled with her talent for outstanding needlepoint work. Moreover, her Danish cooking skills commanded admiration from the many who were fortunate enough to enjoy her art. One happened to be the 41st President of the United States, George H. W. Bush, who she served a dessert at a home dinner, which he much enjoyed. Lis was also a member of the MOAA. Tony Lis' husband, sons Christian and Michael, Grandchildren Kristin, Thomas, Dane, and daughter-in-law Amy survive Lis. A private Celebration of Life will be held April 2022 on her husband, Anthony’s 90th Birthday. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
