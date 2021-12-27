DE ANGELIS, LIS C

Lis C De Angelis, Age 86 passed away to a better place December 2, 2021, after a very long illness. Lis was born in Denmark and came to America with her husband Tony who she met in Germany, at a time when they both were involved in embassy duties of their respective nations. Lis devoted her whole married life to her husband Tony and their children Christian and Michael, the latter a Downs Syndrome child. Lis was highly admired for the beautiful sweaters she made for family and friends coupled with her talent for outstanding needlepoint work. Moreover, her Danish cooking skills commanded admiration from the many who were fortunate enough to enjoy her art. One happened to be the 41st President of the United States, George H W Bush, who she served a dessert at a home dinner, which he much enjoyed. Lis was also a member of the MOAA.Tony Lis' husband, Grandchildren Kristin, Thomas, Dane, and daughter-in-Law Amy survive Lis.A private Celebration of Life will be held April 2022 on her husband, Anthony’s 90th Birthday.www.evoyfuneralhome.com
- North Wildwood - Maybe the Moderator of the Herald's Spout Off section could explain why there are a number of postings published defending the integrity of Senator Joe Manchin and the great people of West...
- Wildwood - Great Job and thank you to the City of Wildwood for the holiday decorations that are in front of City Hall. It's nice to see you included Hanukah and Kwanzaa this year.
- Cape May Court House - Liberals, Democrats, does it cost you $10,000 more a month to run your business? It does me. Is it costing you more to fill your car or truck? It does me. Does it cost you more to feed your family?...
- Lower Twp - Well, DUH—Spider-man was a record breaking box office hit on the weekend. I’ve always said they should boast as to how many tickets were sold & compare that to other movies rather than how much...
- Cape May - Re: The Lower Township comment about everything being "so called" free. You are absolutely right. NOTHING is free. Working people like you and me pay for these "free" things that...