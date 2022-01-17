NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DAVIS, MARIE T. (Piro), 78, of North Wildwood, January 13, 2022. She was co-owner/operator of Piro's Village Restaurant.

To plant a tree in memory of MARIE DAVIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.