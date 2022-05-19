NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DAVIS, GERALD E. ("Jerry"), 84, of North Cape May, May 16, 2022. He served in the Army Reserves.

To plant a tree in memory of GERALD DAVIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.