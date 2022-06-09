Janice D. Dantuono, 89, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home. Born and raised in Cynthiana, KY to the late Neal and Elizabeth Barlow Dent, she started summering in Stone Harbor 50 years ago before moving there 40 years ago. She then moved to Ocean View 30 years ago. Proud of her Kentucky home, she attended the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. She was a real estate agent at First Eastern Real Estate in Sea Isle City, NJ.Janice was very active in her community, serving on the board for Habitat for Humanity, the Mustard Seed of Cape May County, and the Seeds of Kindness. She sang in the choir at a local Episcopal church. She loved animals and nature. A very artistic person, Janice enjoyed painting pictures and playing the piano. She attended the Military Officers Association of America luncheons with her husband Ralph M. Dantuono. She was so proud of her husband’s military service as he served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a tank commander under General George Patton and fought in the Battle of The Bulge and served in the Korean War. He was also involved in the liberation of Auschwitz.Janice was preceded in death by her husband Ralph on April 17, 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Elisa Dantuono, her son, Marc Dantuono; and her four grandchildren, Ryan, Shane, Mikayla and Mitchell.Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Paws of War, 127-6 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset, NY 11767 (https://pawsofwar.org/) or to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 (https://www.nature.org/en-us/). Condolences at www.radzieta.com
