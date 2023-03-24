DANIELS, SR., KARL A.

Karl A. Daniels, Sr. entered into eternal rest Wednesday evening at Complete Care after his long courageous battle with cancer.
Born September 20, 1958, in Detroit MI, he was the son of the late Willie and Delores Daniels. In addition, Karl was cared for deeply by his late Aunt Lizzie and Uncle Jessie Lett, his Aunt Connie McLean, and Aunt Almetta/Uncle Albert Ingram
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp as a Corporal from 1975 to 1979. He was an avid chess player and loved classic cars. He enjoyed playing the lottery, especially the crossword scratch-offs.
Karl, a master carpenter, put his skills to work being the owner of Karl’s Carpentry for close to 40 years. He also worked part-time at Lowe’s, Rio Grande and Home Depot, West Orange.
He will forever be missed by his wife of 18 years, Susan Chwieroth-Daniels; son Karl, Jr.; daughter Faith; stepchildren Richard (Aly), Destiny, and Jasmine; siblings Willie, Gregory, Calvin, Virgil, Janice, Regina, Lisa, Joseph, David, Thecla and Taletha; and many nieces and nephews as well as cousins.
A surprise Celebration of Life was held in Karl’s honor in January at The Grand Hotel in Cape May. Funeral Services and Interment will be announced at a later date. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ has been entrusted with arrangements. www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
