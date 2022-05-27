NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DAGGETT, ROBERT PAUL ("Bob"), 83, of Cape May, May 15, 2022. He was co-owner of the Columbia House.

