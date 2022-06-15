CUSHMAN, ARTHUR W.

Arthur W. Cushman, 82, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022.A man of honor, Art proudly served in the United States Coast Guard for over 20 years, retiring as Senior Chief. More recently, Art worked as an electronic engineer at the FAA in Pomona. He was a 32nd Degree Mason; a Shriner and member of the Cape Island Masonic Lodge F&AM Lodge# 30, Cape May. Art was a ham radio operator, “KG2OG.” In his younger years he coached Little League and Lower Township Raiders Football. He is predeceased by his daughter, Vicky Cushman and his sister, Vashti McCormick. Art is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his children, Amy Cushman and Art Cushman, II; grandchildren, Austin Cushman (active US Navy) and Annestasia Cushman-Pasco (Tanner); sisters, Pat Jolly, Nancy Eichorn and Jo Ann Gordon; and his beloved dog, Ruff. Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday (June 29th) from 10am until 10:50am in the North Wildwood United Methodist Church, 139 E. Second Ave., North Wildwood where Art’s Masonic Service is scheduled to begin at 10:50am and his memorial ceremony will follow and begin at 11am. Interment will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Kidney Fund, https://www.kidneyfund.org or to Shriner’s Hospital https://lovetotherescue.orgspilkerfuneralhome.com
