CRUNDEN, ADRIENNE RENEE

Adrienne Renee (Pellet) Crunden, 67, of Dedham, MA, formally of North Wildwood.Adrienne passed away peacefully at home on July 4th surrounded by family.Born in Jersey City, NJ, Adrienne was a true Jersey Girl. She loved everything about the Garden State including the diners, the boardwalk and the Jersey tomatoes.After growing up in Scotch Plains, NJ, she raised her two daughters in North Wildwood, NJ and spent most of her life at the shore.Adrienne was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. An active member of the church, she spent her free time volunteering for the parish.She was an animal lover. Throughout her life, her pets included dogs, cats, ducks, bunnies, and even a goat. Her best days were always spent with family and most recently, her dog, Luna.A talented artist, she studied at Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, Art Students League in NYC and The Museum School of Fine Arts in Boston before starting nursing school at The Princeton School for nursing in Princeton, New Jersey.Adrienne was a compassionate, kind, and generous person. Those traits served her well, in her 40 year career as an emergency room and hospice nurse, often caring for others in their final days.Her last years were spent with her grandchildren in Dedham, MA, where she relished being a grandmother. Her children and grandchildren will miss her dearly.She is survived by her daughters, Susann Crunden and Kimberly (Crunden) Pezone, her son-in-law Francesco Pezone, her grandchildren, Eleanor, John and Viviana Pezone, her mother, Doris Todd, her brother Thomas Pellet and sisters Susan Pellet and Jeanine Todd. She is predeceased by her father Albert Robert Pellet and daughter Analisa Crunden.The family will hold a private funeral mass and burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the Salvation Army or American Rescue League of Boston.
