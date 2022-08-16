CROWLEY, NANCY E.

Nancy E. Crowley (nee Sokel), 77 of Cape May and formerly of Washington Township, NJ, and Oreland, PA, passed away on August 13, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Nancy graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1963. Nancy met Dennis Crowley at LaSalle College in 1966, married in 1968 and shortly after moved to Washington Twp, NJ. In addition to raising her four children, Nancy was the Zoning Officer there for 24 years. Nancy and Dennis built their dream home in Cape May is 2001 and they eventually retired to the town she loved to enjoy relaxing on the beach, gardening, and spending time with grandchildren attending all their activities. Together Nancy and Dennis traveled the world in ships and planes from Hawaii to Turkey, from Vienna to Roatan. Nancy had an adventurous spirit evidenced by zip lining for the first time in Costa Rica at the age of sixty-four and walking on the glaciers of Alaska in 2019! She was a devoted bridge player, bowler, antique hunter and Phillies fan with a memorable smile and a great sense of humor. She loved to entertain and welcomed everyone in her home with grace and hospitality. To Nancy, family was everything and she made it the center of her world. Nancy is dearly missed and forever loved by her husband of 54 years, Dennis and her family which includes children, Brendhan (and Kim) Crowley, Alison Crowley, Maegan Crowley, and Katherine (and Joe) Rafter. Adored as “Grammie” to her 11 grandchildren: Emily, Jerry, Dennis, Ally, Jack, Finn, Brendhan, Quinn, Stella, Liam and Siobhan; as well as her living siblings, Michael, Ricky, Becky and John and the entire extended Sokel Family. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her brother, William “Dale” Sokel, USN Ret. and two grandchildren, Abigail and Ryan Crowley. Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday (Aug 21st) from 6pm – 8pm in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. Friends will also be received on Monday (Aug 22nd) from 12:30pm until 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30pm. Interment is private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Cape May Volunteer Fire Department: PO Box 375, Cape May NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
