NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREAMER, ELIZABETH, 70, of Belleplain, February 4, 2023. She was a lifetime resident.

To plant a tree in memory of ELIZABETH CREAMER, 70 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.