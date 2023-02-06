Barbara Crawley was born on May 3, 1965, in Richmond, VA to Madge Crawley and Robert Rose.She came to New Jersey with her mother as a small child. After the death of her mother she was raised by her maternal grandmother, Ida Bell Crawley.Barbara received her formal education in the Wildwood school system. While attending Wildwood High School she was in the marching band, ran track, and was a cheerleader. She graduated from Wildwood High School in 1983.Barbara attended and was a member of Eureka Baptist Church where she sang on the Junior Choir and was a member of the Junior Usher board. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice.Barbara worked at the Woodbine Developmental Center for several years before moving to the Camden-Philadelphia area where she resided for the last years of her life.Barbara was outgoing and extremely outspoken, she spoke her mind. She loved to cook for her friends and enjoyed spending time in the company of those she loved. She also loved catching and eating crabs.Barbara leaves to mourn, her aunts: Margaret Cade and Gloria (James) Cade; her uncles who were more like brothers: Clarence Edward (Wanda) Crawley, Lloyd Preston (Mary) Crawley, Fred (Martha) Crawley, and Calvin (Sandy) Crawley; her longtime partner, Damon Alston; and a host of cousins and friends.Memorial service will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12 noon at Eureka Transformation Church, 142 West Spencer Avenue, Wildwood, NJ; with a repast immediately to follow at the MLK Recreation Center in Whitesboro, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
