CRAMER,GERTRUDE HELEN (Trudy Jan 18, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CRAMER,GERTRUDE HELEN (Trudy), 96, of Villas, January 13, 2023. To plant a tree in memory of GERTRUDE CRAMER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesUPDATE: U.S. Navy Likely Source of Sonic Boom, TremorsOcean City Takes New Steps to Target Rowdy JuvenilesHow Boba Tea and Authentic Vietnamese Came to Cape May County CM Approves Six Ornamental Arches on PromenadeUPDATE: Defendant in Fatal Hit-and-Run to Remain in Jail PretrialPassed-Out Couple Charged With Drug DistributionIndictments Filed Jan. 10Gov. Murphy Signs Bill Establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of RightsCourt House Man Faces Child Pornography ChargesDead Whales Heat Up Controversy Over Offshore Wind VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Ocean view - Biden will not be able to make it through an interview with counsel in reference to the giant amount of evidence against him and his son. This has gone too far and the dems will have no choice but to... Wildwood Crest - When will the streets opposite of Rambler Rd start getting the improvements at entrance to our beaches? Buttercup on up that way instead of Rambler on down. Improvements all seem to be around... Avalon - No doubt the care and expertise of the EMTs and the hospital medical staff had more to do with Hamlin's recovery than the "power of prayer." Why would an infinitely loving and... North Cape May - You know, Democrats and Liberals don't use the brains God gave them. As if we don't have enough homeless and hungry people in the United States, this Administration is letting Millions... Upper Township - So, I guess if electric vehicles are bad, then we shouldn't be using our electric phones, TVs, radio, the internet... pretty much anything that's electric, yeah??? At least that's what... More Spouts Local Sports In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald