COX, EDWARD JAMES, SR.

Edward James Cox, Sr., 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edwin and Mary (Ciriacy) Cox. Edward graduated from Middle Township High School in 1957.Edward retired from the A&P and Super Fresh markets after 38 years of employment. After retirement he enjoyed working alongside his son and grandson in the electrical field where he was affectionately known to all as Pop. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling with friends and spending time with his family.Edward is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Evelyn Connelly Cox; his children Donna (George), Edward Jr, James (Denise), and predeceased by son Steven; his sister Betty and brother Joseph; grandchildren Caitlin (Matthew), Justin (Anna), Paige, Morgan, Matthew, Zachary, Nicole, Makenzie, and James; great grandchildren Rori and Avery.Funeral services will be at the parish where he served as an usher for over 25 years on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. A suggested alternative to flowers would be donations made in Ed’s name to Survivors of Cancer, PO Box 266, Wildwood NJ 08260 or Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
