COVINGTON, CHARLES PRICE JR.

Charles Price Covington Jr. (89) of Ambler, PA passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023. Charles, fondly known as Chuck, was born to Helen and Charles Price Sr. on April 16, 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland. After graduating from Washington College, Chuck served in the US Army. He then had a long career with Unysis Corporation serving as Vice President of Non- Government Services in Washington D.C prior to his retirement.
When he retired Chuck and his wife Marilyn, who just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary, moved to Avalon, New Jersey. Chuck served as a councilman for twenty-eight years with the Borough of Avalon. Chuck was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, a member of the Lions Club, the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children, the Avalon Yacht Club and a volunteer with the Avalon Fire Police.
Chuck is survived by his wife Marilyn and his four children, Diana Covington Kile and her husband Gregory of Allentown, PA, Deborah Covington White of Conshohocken, PA, Charles Covington and his wife Katherine of Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Craig Covington and his wife Mollie of Doylestown, PA. He is also survived by his sister Carol Eckstein and her husband Dana of Ellicott City, Maryland. Chuck was blessed to be the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Chuck positively impacted the Avalon community and will be truly missed by his family and friends.
A Military Funeral Honors Ceremony will take place in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Details will be announced in the near future.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children.
Visit Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children at dillerblindhome.org to donate in Chuck’s name.