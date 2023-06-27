COVINGTON, CHARLES PRICE JR.

Charles Price Covington Jr. (89) of Ambler, PA passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023. Charles, fondly known as Chuck, was born to Helen and Charles Price Sr. on April 16, 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland. After graduating from Washington College, Chuck served in the US Army. He then had a long career with Unysis Corporation serving as Vice President of Non- Government Services in Washington D.C prior to his retirement.

