COULTER, DORIS E.

Doris E. Coulter, 95, of Ocean View, NJ passed to her heavenly home on January 28, 2023. Born in Sea Isle City, NJ at the original Sea Isle City Hospital at 48th Street and Pleasure Ave., she was the 2nd daughter and sixth living child of Charles P. and Ethel V. (nee Scholefield) Camp.A proud Sea Isle City “native” Doris attended Sea Isle City Public School and later Ocean City High School, where she was the class Valedictorian for the graduating class of 1945. She married the love of her life James J. Coulter in 1947 and they lived the majority of their lives together in Sea Isle City (and later Ocean View) where they raised 7 children and were active in many aspects of the community.Doris was very interested in the history of Sea Isle City. She was responsible for gathering information for the first printed history of the town in 1964 upon the celebration of the Tercentenary of the State of New Jersey. In later years Doris was one of the founding members of the Sea Isle City Historical Society. In other community activities she served as President of the Sea Isle City PTA for a time and for many years was active in the Sea Isle City United Methodist Church where she attended Sunday School, sang in the choir, taught Adult Sunday School for over 16 years, served a term as Administrative Council Chairperson and participated in many other ways.As a parent of a special needs child, Doris and her husband Jim were fierce advocates for the educational and resource needs of parents and their children facing these issues in Cape May County. In the 1970s they formed a parents group called the “Cape May County Association of the Hearing Impaired” and allowed their home to be the initial classroom for the fledging program that later grew with State and County support to the ultimate founding of today’s Cape May County Special Services School District providing county residents with state of the art resources and facilities for those with special needs.Doris was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her country, her neighbors, and her community. She enjoyed decorating the Coulter home for each holiday or season, but especially at Christmas where Doris became known as the “Nativity Lady” transforming the house with a display of over 430 nativity sets or items, mostly gifted to her over the years, to remind everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.She was predeceased by her husband Jim after 72 happy years together. She is survived by their seven children Susann E. Coulter of North Cape May NJ; James J. Coulter, Jr. (Linda) of Cross Hill, SC; Margaret C. Dickinson (Brian) of Villas, NJ; Deborah C. Murphy of Linwood, NJ; Joseph M. Coulter of Princeton, NJ; John P. Coulter (Lisa) of Schnecksville, PA; Martha J. Coulter of Albuquerque, NM; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.There will be a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life at the Sea Isle City United Methodist Church, 4102 Central Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ on Saturday February 11th where there will be a time for visitation from 10:30 am to 11 am, the Service at 11 am and a reception to follow. All are welcome. Memorial gifts may be directed to the James J. Coulter Media Center of the Special Services School of Cape May County, 148 Crest Haven Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
