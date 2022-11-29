NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COSSABOONE, CHARLES F. "Chic", Jr., 73, of Sea Isle, November 26 , 2022. He served in The United States Army in Vietnam. He was a member of the Marmora Post 8695 VFW and American Legion Post 1000.

To plant a tree in memory of CHARLES COSSABOONE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.