CORINO, JOHN

John Corino, age 94,Wildwood Crest, NJ“At the evening of our life, we shall be judged on our love” – St. John of the Cross.On Thursday, April 28th, 2022, our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away in the comfort of our family home with his devoted and loving family at his bedside. It is impossible to convey all that Dad was in an obituary; but if only one word could be used, it is the word love.John was born and raised in Clifton, NJ and graduated from Clifton High School. His love for his country encouraged him to enlist in the United States Navy in 1944, at the age of 17. He completed his WWII service as a radarman on the destroyer USS Perkins, patrolling off the coasts of Japan and the Philippines.Initially deciding on a career in the Navy, he was afforded the opportunity to attend college on the GI Bill and was encouraged by his commanding officer to do so. He was honorably discharged after 4 years in the Navy and began his professional career path to become an attorney. John graduated from Seton Hall College and St. John’s University, obtaining his Juris Doctorate.In 1950, John married Josephine Liberatore and they began their long life together. Mom was a constant source of support for Dad as he worked to establish his professional legal career, caring for two daughters and maintaining their family home.Dad’s love for law and justice was evident throughout his entire career. In addition to his personal legal practice, he was a municipal judge for the City of Wildwood and Township of Lower. He was also the solicitor for the Borough of Wildwood Crest for several years. He became an assistant prosecutor and then was appointed prosecutor full time for the County of Cape May, positions he held for almost 20 years. John established the first Narcotic Task Force and the first Forensic Laboratory in the County. John also had the honor of serving as President of the Cape May County Bar Association, and was an active member of The Union League for many years.Dad loved living in the Wildwoods and in addition to his law practice was also a businessman. In 1968, along with their business partners Del and Jim Scrivani, Mom and Dad built the MidTown Motel (currently the Blue Palms). It was the premier motel in Wildwood for many years. A few years later, they opened the MidTown Bar and Lounge, which was the “hot spot” for a great evening on the town. In the late 1970’s Mom and Dad opened a second beachfront motel in Wildwood Crest, The Summer Place, and they enjoyed hosting many summer visitors for the next few years.Two of John’s favorite pastime loves were music and golf. He learned to play the accordion, piano and organ at an early age and enjoyed playing music for his family and friends almost all of his lifetime. Dad was a great bowler and golfer, but golf became his true passion. He was a member of the Wildwood Golf and Country Club (now The Shore Club) for over 50 years and was Past President and Board Member Emeritus. He traveled and played at many wonderful golf courses throughout the country and was very pleased to have accomplished a hole in one at Wildwood CC!But without question, his love for family and friends is his legacy. Mom and Dad had many dear friends who shared in their lives and sadly, Dad was the last surviving member of their group. Mom and Dad were married for 65 years before her passing and he continued to miss her every day.John is survived by his eldest daughter Corinne and son-in-law Lee Robinson. Lee was a son to him and the three of them shared their love of sports and golf and a good meal. John is also survived by his youngest daughter, Doreen Corino Holton and her partner Richard Arriviello, his coffee buddy. Dad had a very special bond with Doreen as he was her life-long mentor in the practice of law.Dad is also survived by his grandson, John Holton and his wife (granddaughter-in-law) Rini and their two daughters, Evangelina and Olivia. Upon Dad’s retirement, he was able to spend a tremendous amount of time with John, traveling for soccer tournaments, playing golf together, and taking many family trips. Their bond was inseparable. Dad was blessed to have Rini and his great-granddaughters living with him as well. They provided him with much love, fun and laughter even up to his last few days. And we can’t forget grand dogs Zippy, who was his constant companion, and little Bogey.Surviving relatives include his nephews John Kill (Antoinette) and Joseph Major (Gail) and his niece Rosemarie Fruci. Dad was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Pasquale Corino, his beloved wife, Josephine (2015) and his sister Marie Kill.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, The Church of the Assumption, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ. Friends may call from 9:30AM-11:15AM at the Church. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ.Donations may be made in John’s memory to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Inc., PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.“The measure of love is to have no measure”Condolences at www.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
