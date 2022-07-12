COOPER, SR. RAYMOND GARY

Raymond Gary Cooper, Sr. ("Shorty"), 87, passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 10, 2022. Raymond was born on December 29, 1934 in Ocean City, Maryland to the late Essie and Raymond Cooper. He was a loving husband to his wife Annetta "Marie" (Gittle) for 59 years. He is also survived by his son Stephen, daughter Michelle (Frank Majewski), his grandkids Tyler, Renee, Stephen, Robert (Miranda) Justin (Kierstin) Raymond (Mandy) and his Great Grandkids- Marissa, Mikela, Makena, Kade, Landon, Layla, Brandon and Madalyn. He is predeceased by his sons Daniel and Raymond Jr and his Grandson Brandon.Raymond worked down at the docks most of his life where he got his nickname "Shorty" from. He worked at every Seafood place at one point or another from A&J's, Lunds, Snows, La Monica Seafood and the Airport Fish Factory. He was in high demand for his Clam & Oyster shucking and his expertly fast and accurate fish filleting skills. Most people remembered him as always walking all through Cape May County. He will be remembered for all the fishing memories, laughs, jokes and funny antics that will be cherished and missed deeply. Raymond enjoyed his last peaceful sit outside with family and just wanted a little bit longer out there. He enjoyed his summer ice cream and his crabmeat and even got to name his chicken ( Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe) and no we can't name it anything for short. We will cherish all our memories.Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, July 15th from 10-11 at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave, North Wildwood with services at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lower Township, NJIn lieu of Flowers it is requested that a memorial donation be made to Alzheimer's Foundation.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
