COOK, MARY J.

Mary J Cook (née Saddic), 92, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully in her home, Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Born February 14, 1929 (Valentine’s Day) in Philadelphia PA to Elias and Lena Saddic, she spent summers growing up in Cape May. In 1956, she and her husband Dale, bought a home in North Cape May where they spent summers with family. In 1960, the US Navy took them to Norfolk Va. They remained there until her husband retired in 1970 when they moved back to their home in North Cape May. Mary and Dale owned The Saddic Guest House on Jackson Street in Cape May. In 1978, they purchased the 4 G's Restaurant, later Mary & Dale's Family Restaurant in Rio Grande, NJ. After selling the business in 1995, they remained in North Cape May until they relocated to Virginia in 2008 due to health reasons. When Mary’s husband passed away in 2009, Mary moved back to her home in North Cape May.She enjoyed playing poker, crossword puzzles, knitting and until recently crocheting for the great grandchildren. Spending time watching the sunsets on the Delaware Bay with family and friends was her greatest joy.She is survived by her daughter, Jan Tirrell, 5 grandchildren, Janet (JJ) Snellbaker, Bill (BJ)Tirrell Jr, Michael Cook, Elizabeth (Cook) Ayers and Angeline Buracker, great grandchildren Jeremy, Jacob, Caitlyn, Bryce, Joshua, William III, Thomas, Sophia, Adrienne, Jordyn, Robbie, Marcie, Fiona, Daniel and Trey.She is preceded in death by her husband Dale, Sr, her son Dale Jr, her parents, Elias and Lena Saddic, her 2 brothers, Louis and Frederick Saddic and one great granddaughter Alexandria.Family and friends can pay their respects on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 9-11am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., Wildwood, NJ, with services to follow at 11am. Internment will be at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle VA on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mary’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., Wildwood, NJ, or The Hospice Foundation, 1801 Zion Rd, Suite 2, Northfield, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 7
- County Announces 9 Covid Deaths in Latest Report
- Lower Township Police Arrest Report Dec. 13-19
- UPDATE: N. Wildwood Missing Woman Found
- Local Man Gives Dumped Ducks a 2nd Chance
- Murphy Declares State of Emergency; Little Snow Projected for CMCo.
- Wildwood Cops Arrest 1 in Connection to Motel Burglary
- More Snow Likely Early Friday Morning
- Stone Harbor Engages with Middle Over Public Works Move
- GALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May County
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- West Wildwood - A spouter thanked West Wildwood public works for plowing the snow. They did what you paid them to do, overtime to drive a truck. That is the most I have seen them do in months. Wake up people, you...
- West Wildwood - I get a kick out of the spouter, who continues to name some park in West Wildwood, "Alfred's Park"! There is no such park with that name in our tiny borough, ha, ha! I believe that...
- Avalon - Is getting vaccinated against COVID really that big of a deal? Just do it already.
- Ocean View - So the big wigs who make all the decisions in Sea Isle City believe that a multi million dollar community center will improve the towns Image. There’s plenty of other projects and things around Sea...
- Middle Township - I am a male resident and significant tax payer in Middle Township but very disappointed in Middle Township Police. I see bikes being ridden against traffic on RT 9, I see cars speeding on Rt 9 and...