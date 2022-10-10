NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CONWAY, CAROL ANN ROURKE, 81, of Cape May Court House, October 5, 2022. She owned/operated Conway Tax services and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

