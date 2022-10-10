CONWAY, CAROL ANN ROURKE Oct 10, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CONWAY, CAROL ANN ROURKE, 81, of Cape May Court House, October 5, 2022. She owned/operated Conway Tax services and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. To plant a tree in memory of CAROL CONWAY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carol Ann Rourke Conway Cape May Court House Tax Calvary Baptist Church Member Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesDetails Emerge on the Wildwood H2oi Accidents‘We Don’t Want Them Back’Indictments Filed Oct. 4Deauville Neighbors Lawyer UpStone Harbor Cancels Car Show After H2oi2nd Grader Raises $800 for ‘Lunch with Lynch’OC Therapist Avoids Jail TimeMiddle Man with Dementia Found DeadStone Harbor Beaches Closed Due to Erosion DamageWildwood Looks to Triple Fines for Unsanctioned Events VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May - To the spouter in the Villas who asked when white Americans get a month devoted to them. Did you seriously ask that question. White Americans have had years devoted to them. First white... Villas - The Republicans want to win the mid terms at any cost. The Republicans will loose the mid terms due to poor candidates. Cape May court house - What’s going on with the county jail. No mandatory nurse on duty at night, shortage of correctional officers, innocent people being locked up so they can receive more money, bail reform is a joke.... Cape May - My friend and I went out to a nice Cape May restaurant Friday night. Been there many times. My issue is how servers do nothing but come out with a computer pad to take your order. He doesn't get... Lower Township - NICE TO SEE OUR RETIRED BUSINESS MANAGER AT LTES RETURN ON AN INDEFINITE PERIOD OF TIME TO FILL IN FOR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT. FIRST OUR SUPERINTENDENT GIVES A RETIRED PRINCIPAL INTERIM POSITION NOW A... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald