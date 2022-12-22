NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Susan Conover, 75, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on December 13, 2022, succumbing to a lung cancer that was just slightly more tenacious than she was.Susan was born January 2, 1947 in South Dennis, New Jersey, and spent most of her life in the area. A devoted wife and mother, Susan reigned over her household with a firm but loving hand. She was irreverent, and loved riding motorcycles, watching black and white films, and rolling her own cigarettes—just like her father.Susan is preceded in death by her mother, Iva Silverthorne, father, Ivan Cumback, and brother Thomas Cumback. She is survived by her husband, James F. Conover; her daughters, Kimberly A. Nye and Georgette M.E. Conover; her sons, Jesse Scott Schlenger, James S. Schlenger, James B. Conover, and Christopher R. Conover Sr.; and her brother, Robert Cumback, his wife, Debbie Cumback, and their children, David Cumback and Jackie Cumback. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.The family plans to hold a celebration of life gathering in the spring. They ask that in lieu of flowers, you spend your money on something useful, including the charity of your choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

