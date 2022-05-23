CONNER, JUDY

Judy Conner (nee Ritchie) with her husband at her bedside, Judy Conner of Cape May Court House left life on Earth behind, exchanging it for the Glory of Heaven where we are certain she was welcomed with open arms by her mother, Eleanor Ritchie, her father Edward (Sug) Ritchie and her brother Tom.Born September 14,1960, Judy resided in Cape May County her entire life, growing up in Wildwood, attending St. Ann’s Elementary School and graduating from Wildwood High School, class of 1978. As a child, Judy developed a life- long love of horses and became an accomplished equestrian at a young age, winning the coveted blue ribbon at many horse shows throughout the region. After graduating high school, Judy immediately embarked on a career in the service industry as a bartender, a mostly seasonal occupation that she thoroughly enjoyed for over 35 years, the final 23 of which were at the Lighthouse Pointe in Shawcrest.In 1987, Judy married Bill Conner of North Wildwood and they have called Cape May Court House home ever since, operating Bill’s Plumbing for the next twenty-five years. Judy ultimately retired from bartending and completed her working life as a server at Mulligan’s bar in Wildwood. Judy enjoyed the simple things in life like wearing jeans and flip flops, eating a cheesesteak or sipping on a cold Coors Light. She was also particularly fond of Cape May County’s off tourist seasons, when she would get together weekly with her girlfriends for dinner and to engage in an evening of playing Scrabble. This group of women became affectionately known as the “Scrabble Queens”, a moniker that Judy carried with a great sense of pride. Judy also enjoyed a round of golf with her friends at one of Cape May County's courses (usually Cape May National) or, in the winter she would play weekly with her friend Jane Cibelli in Florida. But the competitive fire that fueled Judy’s early riding success never faded, nor did her love of horses. So, in 2004, that combination of a competitive spirit and a love of horses led Judy and Bill to enter the world of thoroughbred horse racing, where they have successfully owned and/or co-owned over thirty- five thoroughbreds, racing at various tracks from New York to Florida.Upon Bill’s retirement, they purchased a home in Oldsmar, Florida where they would spend their winters, enjoying the warm weather and the camaraderie of the many new friends they made. While very active in Florida, Judy also enjoyed the occasion when she would sit pool side and just relax while reading a novel. The entire family would like to thank everyone, be it a patron that she served or a life-long friend, for being a part of Judy’s life. Each one of you made her life richer and more fulfilling. Additionally, the family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during the past year as Judy courageously battled cancer.Judy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bill Conner, her step-son William Conner IV (Martha), her step-grandson William Conner V, her brother Steve Ritchie (Lynda), her nephew Ryan Ritchie (Jacquelyn) and her great – niece Jayde Ritchie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the “Love of Linda Organization”, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 so that future cancer patients of this area may be helped.A memorial service will be held on June 1st at 11am. Ingersoll Greenwood funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ. Friends may call at 9:30 am to 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or http://loveof linda.org. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh
