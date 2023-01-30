NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COLLINS, VIRGINIA M., 84, of Cape May Court House, January 26, 2023. Ginny was a parishioner of Our Lady of The Angels Church.

