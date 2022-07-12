Virginia M. (Probst) Cochet “Ginny” of Wyckoff and Avalon, New Jersey, died peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, one day before her 95th birthday.Mrs. Cochet was a native of New Jersey. She graduated from Hawthorne High School where she met her future husband, Louis Cochet. The Cochets lived in Wyckoff for over 65 years and had 4 children together. They spent their summers in Avalon. Mrs. Cochet worked as a medical secretary in two doctor offices for over 30 years.She is survived by her daughters Laura Cochet and Diane Wynant (Gordon), her son Paul Cochet (Christine) and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Cochet, as well as 8 grandchildren (Thomas, Jacquelyn, Kathryn, Allison, Amy, Lauren, Louis and James). She was predeceased by her husband, Louis M. Cochet, and son, Louis A. Cochet. Mrs. Cochet loved her family, her books, the New York Times crossword puzzles, and watching the waves on the 16th Street beach.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louis A. Cochet Memorial Gift Fund at the University of Pennsylvania, Suite 300, 2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104-5099.
