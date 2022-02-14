CLIFTON, SHELLY E.

Shelly E. Clifton, 56, of Del Haven, NJ, was born in New Smyrna Beach, FL on June 9, 1965 and passed away February 7, 2022. Shelly grew up at the Jersey Shore where she met the love of her life Maurice Clifton. They moved to Reno, NV, where they lived their best life. Shelly will always be remembered as a free spirit with a zest for life. She was a talented painter, animal lover, and enjoyed helping others. Shelly is predeceased by her husband, Maurice Clifton; her mother, Yvonne Derry; and her sister, Coretta Derry.She will be very missed by her stepfather, Dennis Derry; sisters, Tracy Turchi and Tiffany Farrow; nieces, Angie Famiano, Hannah Farrow, and Tamara Farrow; nephews, Mike Turchi and Tyler Spaulding; great nieces Giavana Famiano, Olivia Famiano, and Faythe Spaulding; her good friends; and of course her faithful companion, Jax.A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rumors Swirl About Unofficial Polar Plunge in Sea Isle Bay
- 3 Middle Seniors Will Add Ivy to Resumes
- Rumbling Felt in CMCo Not Result of Earthquake, According to USGS
- Sal's Pizza Building Catches Fire
- N. Cape May House Fire Kills 1
- Court House Woman, Family Receive Remains of Navy Pilot Shot Down in Vietnam
- Avalon Planning Board to Consider Hotel, Restaurant Development
- N. Wildwood Police Bust Man Retrieving Suitcase With 25+ Pounds of Weed
- Indictments Filed Feb. 8
- Attempt Made to Save Ocean View Motel Lobby From Wrecking Ball
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Philadelphia - I'm dressing up as Hillary Clinton in a jail cell for the Stone Harbor Shiver on Saturday March 19th
- Stone Harbor - re: Cape May Beach, same reason why ABC NBC CBS CNN MSNBC doesn't report the Durham filing!
- Cape May County - How is it that the President can manage to distribute (smoking kits) to drug addicts nation-wide, but our County Commisioners can't seem to manage distributing the earned Covid Relief Bonuses to...
- Sea Isle City - I think it’s funny ,although not surprising, that a Spout about a guy putting Ben -Gay on his knees before his underwear produces more replies than issues that effect our county, state, and nation....
- Cape May - Time to settle this "Shoobie" stuff. "Shoobies" are day-trippers who do little to support the town. In the olden days they came down on the train bringing their food in shoeboxes...