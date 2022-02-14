CLIFTON, SHELLY E.

Shelly E. Clifton, 56, of Del Haven, NJ, was born in New Smyrna Beach, FL on June 9, 1965 and passed away February 7, 2022. Shelly grew up at the Jersey Shore where she met the love of her life Maurice Clifton. They moved to Reno, NV, where they lived their best life. Shelly will always be remembered as a free spirit with a zest for life. She was a talented painter, animal lover, and enjoyed helping others. Shelly is predeceased by her husband, Maurice Clifton; her mother, Yvonne Derry; and her sister, Coretta Derry.She will be very missed by her stepfather, Dennis Derry; sisters, Tracy Turchi and Tiffany Farrow; nieces, Angie Famiano, Hannah Farrow, and Tamara Farrow; nephews, Mike Turchi and Tyler Spaulding; great nieces Giavana Famiano, Olivia Famiano, and Faythe Spaulding; her good friends; and of course her faithful companion, Jax.A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

