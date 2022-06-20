NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Thelma L. Clifford (nee Colangelo) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. Thelma was born in Wildwood, NJ to Michael and Thelma Stiles Colangelo. Thelma has been a South Jersey resident for most of her life.Thelma was a 1957 graduate of Wildwood High School. She received her BA at Glassboro State College in 1961 and her MA in 1976. She taught in Middle Township, Wildwood, and Linwood. Her teaching career spanned 43 years and touched the lives of many children. She was recognized by Who’s Who in American Education, and was twice named as Governor’s Recognition Teacher. In 2000 she was Linwood’s Teacher of the Year. Thelma was a lifetime member of the NJEA/NEA.Thelma’s love of history led her to ancestral research and the discovery of a Revolutionary War ancestor. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, General Lafayette Chapter. She was also a lifetime member of the Wildwood Historical Society and the Cumberland County Historical Society.Thelma is survived by her son, William of Rio Grande, NJ; her grandson, Kevin of Cape May Court House, NJ; and her sister, Dorothy Stitt of Green Creek, NJ. Thelma was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Thelma Colangelo; and her son, Michael Clifford.Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Burial in Leesburg Cemetery will be private in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her name to The Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

