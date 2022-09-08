NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CLEMANS, DAVID OWEN, 80, Of Cape May, August 28,2022. He operated the John F. Craig house in Cape May.

To plant a tree in memory of DAVID CLEMANS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.