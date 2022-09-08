CLEMANS, DAVID OWEN, 80 Sep 8, 2022 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLEMANS, DAVID OWEN, 80, Of Cape May, August 28,2022. He operated the John F. Craig house in Cape May. To plant a tree in memory of DAVID CLEMANS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWoman Arrested for Drunk Driving, Punching OfficerICONA Presents Cape May Hotel Plans in Public ForumWildwood Boardwalk Construction Enters Second PhaseLost Stone Harbor Paddleboarder Was Rescued by NeighborsOceanview Motel To Get Renovations After SaleUpper Resident Questions Budget, Salary IncreasesOC’s Ninth Street Beach Closed After Boating AccidentSea Isle Mayor Talks City’s Strategy on Rowdy TeensPHOTOS: Whitesboro Festival 2022Man Arrested for Strangulation Attempt in Road Rage Incident VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Court House - I'd rather be Judged by 12 then carried by 6! I carry a gun everywhere and always will! I carried a gun for my Country, am a Sharpshooter, and promise I WON'T miss what I'm shooting... Middle Township - There is an employee at the county who is making a nice figure in a no show job also making almost as much in his second job (which he is doing on county time) and he just got a merit raise. Why is... Cape May - Why do my taxes go towards giving inmates free food instead of going towards kids in school for their food ? I rather my taxes be used for all kids to eat free instead of inmates that provide nothing... Cape May Courthouse - So, according to the 36-year-old woman who is breaking the law in NJ by illegally carrying a gun “everywhere”, I notice you didn’t mention whether or not the gun itself was “legally” owned. That... North Cape May - My reply to a comment as to why I (a middle-aged woman) have the need to carry a weapon (handgun) in North Cape May. First. I do not feel threatened living in this community. Second. It is when I... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald