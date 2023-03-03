CLARK, MARLENE FAYE

Marlene Faye Clark, 79, of South Dennis, NJ slipped peacefully away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She was born on August 19, 1943 to Howard and Virginia Ruth Simkins in Sea Isle City, NJ. Marlene lived a full and warm life, filled with joy. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Edward W. Clark, Sr; her parents Howard and Virginia Ruth Simkins; and her sister Patricia Tozer. She is survived by her two children, Edward W. Clark, Jr. (Shana J. Clark) and M. Faith Platt (Clifton E. Platt, Sr.); grandchildren, Patricia, Sean, Victoria (Charles), Randy Jr. (Courtney), Amanda (Jerry), Clifton Jr. (Erika), and Jasmine; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Marlene was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community. While she will be missed by many, we are thankful that she is again in the arms of her beloved husband. Our family is grateful to know that Marlene is finally at peace.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rio Grande Bible Baptist Church, 1107 Route 47, Rio Grande, NJ 08242, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Rio Grande Bible Baptist Church Facebook page. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, South Dennis. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
