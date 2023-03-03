CLARK, MARLENE FAYE

Marlene Faye Clark, 79, of South Dennis, NJ slipped peacefully away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She was born on August 19, 1943 to Howard and Virginia Ruth Simkins in Sea Isle City, NJ. Marlene lived a full and warm life, filled with joy. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.

