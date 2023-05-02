NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Elizabeth (Betty) Cichowski (nee Bruce) who loved to travel has made her final trip home to be with her Lord and loved ones on May 1, 2023. Betty, an avid Avon lady in her day, was a friend to many humans and little dogs. She also had a special fondness for teddy bears. Betty met her husband John in California but soon grew homesick and the two moved back to NJ and settled into a bungalow on Lake Gilman in Harrison Township where she raised three sons. She eventually became a year-round resident of Cape May, NJ where she lived for 40 years. She summered in Maine and wintered in Florida later in life.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.