Elizabeth (Betty) Cichowski (nee Bruce) who loved to travel has made her final trip home to be with her Lord and loved ones on May 1, 2023. Betty, an avid Avon lady in her day, was a friend to many humans and little dogs. She also had a special fondness for teddy bears. Betty met her husband John in California but soon grew homesick and the two moved back to NJ and settled into a bungalow on Lake Gilman in Harrison Township where she raised three sons. She eventually became a year-round resident of Cape May, NJ where she lived for 40 years. She summered in Maine and wintered in Florida later in life.
Betty loved meeting people and she loved a good chat even more. She also carried the heart of a giver. Her volunteer work with Red Bird Mission in KY, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Cape May Lighthouse gift shop are just a few of the places she gave her time and attention after retirement. She loved music whether it was hymns or Sousa marches. Betty would tell you unashamedly about her how faith in God buoyed her through challenging times and how she felt the kindness of His touch in the simplest of pleasures like sunsets at the beach overlooking the concrete ship.
Betty is predeceased by her husband John, and brothers Russell and Curtis Bruce She is survived by three sons, David (and wife Cheryl) of Washington, ME; Kenneth of Franklin, NC and Peter of Kimball, NE (and wife Virginia). Betty’s legacy will continue through her four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations honoring Betty can be made to Ranch Hope, PO 325, Alloway, NJ 08001.