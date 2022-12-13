CHELHOWSKI, JOSEPH J.

Rev. Dr. Joseph J. Chelhowski, 75, North Wildwood NJ entered into eternal rest Friday, December 9 at The Michael Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia.Born December 19, 1946 in Camden, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Kopec) Chelhowski. He was a member of Crest Community Church, Wildwood Crest and a 15 year member of AA.He loved to ride his bike, kayaking, jet skiing, going out on his motorcycle, if not playing with his dogs as much as he could. He was very loved in the community for his witty humor, generosity and kindness. Joseph was retired from Somerdale Chiropractic where he worked as a Chiropractor.He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janette (Osostowicz); son Joseph husband of Ashlyn; several grand doggies; and many dear friends.Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Saturday, December 17 from 9AM until 10AM at Crest Community Church 5901 Pacific Ave Wildwood NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 10AM. Rev. Mark Valdeze, Off. Interment will be held on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery 240 Lower Landing Road Blackwood NJ.The family would prefer donations be made in Joe’s name to the American cancer society for pancreatic cancer research, and or the local SPCA of your choice. Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com to leave a condolence for the Chelhowski family.
