CHELHOWSKI, JANETTE S.

Janette S. Chelhowski, 71, North Wildwood entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Cape Regional Medical Center. Born February 7, 1951 in Beckenham England, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Barbara KrzuzanowskaOsostowicz. Janette moved to Canada where she attended business school. She would eventually move to the United States and become a US Resident. She had a passion for ice skating which led her to become a professional ice figure skater having worked with the Ice Capades. She eventually went on to teach ice skating in PA and NJ. In addition to ice skating, she loved the beach and shelling. One of her favorite past times was combing the beach for the perfect seashell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth Osostowicz and her dear husband Rev. Dr. Joseph J. Chelhowski who departed this earthly world on December 8, 2022. Janette is survived by her son Joseph husband of Ashlyn, several grand doggies and many friends. A Celebration life will be held at South Nine Bar and Grill in the banquet hall on Tuesday, December 27 at 12:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com to share a memory with Janette’s family and friends.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Tense Upper Community Welcomes Interim Superintendent
- How a Wildwood Christmas Display Took 250 Hours to Craft
- In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball
- Survival at Sea
- Plan Calls for New Avalon Restaurant and Bar
- Two Charged with Theft of Thousands in Coins
- H2oi Participant Indicted on 18 Counts, Including Homicide
- Where Can You Use Your Cannabis?
- Indictments December 20, 2022
- County Open Spaces to Provide $4M for Byrne Center
Videos
- Avalon - President Biden brought Pres. Zelensky to the US before Republicans take control of the House, and likely attempt to pull back aid for Ukraine. It will now be much harder for Republicans who fear or...
- west wildwood - Saved again! President Joseph R. Biden managed to successfully stave off another obstacle to our holiday season. Please recall the back log of ships in CA harbors that threatened a dismal Xmas 2021....
- Lower - I recently had the luxury of a real copy of the Herald. It was very good. With the amount of ads I saw, I really cannot see paying for it, as much as I like it. The Herald has to be doing a huge...
- West Wildwood - Thank You To the West Wildwood Ladies Aux. For the Children's Christmas Party. Its been the same Kind ladies for the last 10 years or more and you deserve a lot of credit. I don't see any...
- Cape May - Are you kidding me about Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan? She is the one who didn’t want the arches on the promenade. All of you crybabies in Cape May that complain about preserving history, she was...