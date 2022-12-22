CHELHOWSKI, JANETTE S.

Janette S. Chelhowski, 71, North Wildwood entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Cape Regional Medical Center. Born February 7, 1951 in Beckenham England, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Barbara KrzuzanowskaOsostowicz. Janette moved to Canada where she attended business school. She would eventually move to the United States and become a US Resident. She had a passion for ice skating which led her to become a professional ice figure skater having worked with the Ice Capades. She eventually went on to teach ice skating in PA and NJ. In addition to ice skating, she loved the beach and shelling. One of her favorite past times was combing the beach for the perfect seashell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth Osostowicz and her dear husband Rev. Dr. Joseph J. Chelhowski who departed this earthly world on December 8, 2022. Janette is survived by her son Joseph husband of Ashlyn, several grand doggies and many friends. A Celebration life will be held at South Nine Bar and Grill in the banquet hall on Tuesday, December 27 at 12:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com to share a memory with Janette’s family and friends.

