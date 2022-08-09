NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CHAMPION, KELLY LELAND, 61, formerly of Cape May County, August 1, 2022. He graduated from Middle Township High School and served in the US Marines.

To plant a tree in memory of KELLY CHAMPION as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.