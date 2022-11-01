CASTRILLO, MAXIMINA "Nina" (nee Nov 1, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CASTRILLO, MAXIMINA "Nina" (nee Griarte), 94, of Cape May, October 26, 2022. She was known as the "Flower Lady" of Cape May. To plant a tree in memory of MAXIMINA CASTRILLO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags May Nina Castrillo Cape Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPolice: Villas Woman Arrested for Drugs, WeaponWildwood Mayor Dropped by Lawyer, Applying for Public DefenderIndictments Filed Oct. 25County Detective Accused of Misconduct Seeks Dismissal of CaseBurlington Store Coming to Rio GrandeCape May County School Board Candidate InterviewsTownsends Inlet Bridge: Open, Closed, Who Knows?OC Beach Tag Prices to Increase Next SeasonRoute 47 Wawa Gets Green Light from CourtDennis to Alert County of ‘Large Gatherings’ VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May - Need it be said? “Look both ways before you cross the street .” Thanks, Mom, for teaching me this when I was 4 or 5 years old. Still need to remind myself sometimes. I didn’t think this would be a... North Wildwood - True the Vote, the people behind the data of the 2000 Mules movie, have been arrested from refusing to reveal their confidential source. Good! Avalon - All citizens’ tax returns should be confidential. I know there are specific circumstances, such as money laundering, etc. that require airing in a court of law. But, by and large, our privacy (as... Wildwood Crest - Does John Fetterman support fracking or not? I’m confused! Wildwood Crest - Does the Herald have a back door portal with the Department of Homeland Security so the government can censor Republican speech like Twitter? More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald