NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CASTRILLO, MAXIMINA "Nina" (nee Griarte), 94, of Cape May, October 26, 2022. She was known as the "Flower Lady" of Cape May.

To plant a tree in memory of MAXIMINA CASTRILLO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.