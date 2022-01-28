Alexander R Castaldi, 32 of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, formerly of Mickleton, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022.A fun loving guy with a big heart. Alex was a loyal and true friend. He had an infectious, mischievous smile that would light up a room. He was an avid Eagles and Flyers fan and enjoyed dabbling in fantasy football with his friends. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at barbeques and was looking forward to hosting his own at his new home. He also loved gaming on his PlayStation and was a fan of EHT Phantoms. "Sweet Chucks," as he was affectionately called, will be sadly missed by all who knew him.Born in Voorhees and raised in Mickleton, Alex was a 2008 graduate of Kingsway Regional High School where he was captain of the football team and played lacrosse.Beloved son of Robert (Anna Paglione) Castaldi and Jacqueline (nee Zane) Castaldi; dear step brother of Trevor Durning and Erin Durning (Eric) Braun; loving grandson of the late Bud and Dee Zane and Dr. Feliciano and Rena Castaldi; cherished nephew of Debra (Michael) Yuritch, Denise (Joseph) Occuzzo, Laraine Mitchell and the late Marilyn Castaldi and Howard Singer. Alex is survived by many loving cousins, dear friends and his loyal canine pal, Prince.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alex's visitation Wednesday evening, February 2, 2022, 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ and Thursday, February 3, 2022, 9:30 - 10:45 AM at St. Clare Assisi Parish at St. Michael's RC Church, 313 Memorial Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ 08027 where the Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place privately.**For the safety and health of everyone, the family is requesting that all who are attending Alex's service, wear a mask. Thank you **In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Alex's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to www.diabetes.org.share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
