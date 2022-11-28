Elizabeth Casella, 74, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away November 24, 2022. She was born in New York to Nunzio Antonio and Carmen (formerly Cartagena) Schwartz. Elizabeth was a nurturing caretaker and worked as a Medical Assistant at Bayshore Medical for Dr. Richard and Robert Renza from 2004 to 2012 and for Elise Rohana, Nurse Practioner at Cape Physicians from 2012 to 2020; as well as a volunteer assisting cancer patients. Elizabeth was a kind and loving person which always showed with everyone she came in contact with.Elizabeth is survived by her mother, Carmen Schwartz; sister Dawn (Frank) Rios; nephew Phillip (Amanda) Sloop, Jr. and niece Juliana Sloop; grandniece Kiva; and her loving companion Joseph Bonanni.Funeral services will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will start at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth’s name to the Animal Welfare Society of Cape May County, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- $21M Avalon Sale Sets Record
- Indictments November 22, 2022
- Wind Sub-station has Converts, Opponents
- LT Council Sets Zone for Cannabis Businesses
- AG Detective’s Irish Weekend Case Dismissed
- Man Injured in Whitesboro Shooting
- Upper Township Revises Outdoor Lighting and Pervious Paving
- CM Parking Advisory Committee Proposes Changes on Jackson Street
- Wildwood Hopes to Break Even on Beach Events
- Luxury Hotel Meets Wildwood Boardwalk in Developer’s New Bid
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May County - When did STOP signs become an option/ suggestion? Asking for friend.
- Upper Township - I wonder who will be replacing the county surrogate since he is moving on up to the superior court
- Avalon - I saw in press release and articles for the pro pickle ball tournament that Avalon is building 10 new courts at 8th street. When I look at the minutes from council meetings I don't see any...
- Cape May - RE: The Stone Harbor comment on world leaders having no confidence in Biden and his administration. You are absolutely right. I recently visited several countries in Europe and the topic of...
- Wildwood - It was great to see the wbp boats out racing in the turkey pilgram paddle in upper twp. Keep up the great training and let's get some points in the races in 2023