Elizabeth Casella, 74, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away November 24, 2022. She was born in New York to Nunzio Antonio and Carmen (formerly Cartagena) Schwartz. Elizabeth was a nurturing caretaker and worked as a Medical Assistant at Bayshore Medical for Dr. Richard and Robert Renza from 2004 to 2012 and for Elise Rohana, Nurse Practioner at Cape Physicians from 2012 to 2020; as well as a volunteer assisting cancer patients. Elizabeth was a kind and loving person which always showed with everyone she came in contact with.Elizabeth is survived by her mother, Carmen Schwartz; sister Dawn (Frank) Rios; nephew Phillip (Amanda) Sloop, Jr. and niece Juliana Sloop; grandniece Kiva; and her loving companion Joseph Bonanni.Funeral services will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will start at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth’s name to the Animal Welfare Society of Cape May County, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

