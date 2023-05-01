CARUSO, CARMELA M.

Carmela M Caruso (Narducci), 86, of Wildwood, NJ went home to the Lord on April 27, 2023. Born in Philadelphia PA, Carmela came to call the Wildwoods home in the early 70's. Together with her husband, she owned and operated the Family Affair Restaurant in North Wildwood and established deep roots in the community. She went on to work at the Wildwood Lions Center for over 30 years, where she eventually would live amongst some of her closest friends. Carmela was a long time member of the Greater Wildwoods Lions Club, where she served as Site Chairman. Carmela's greatest joy has always been her family, whom she adored. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Caruso. Survived by her children: Carla and Jeff Laird, Bob and Dawn Caruso, her grandchildren: Stephanie and Heather Bense, Justin and Abby Laird, Bryan and Erin Skill, and Breanna Caruso as well as great-grandchildren: Audrey Bense, Nicholas Laird, Riley and Mackenzie Skill.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- What Happened with the Front Yard Shed in Wildwood Crest?
- After Years of Delays, Route 47 Super Wawa Creeps Closer to Construction
- Wildwood Prepares for Pop-Up Beach Party Despite Cancellation
- DEP Moves for Court to Dismiss N. Wildwood’s $21M Counterclaim
- N. Wildwood Seeks to Ban RV Use on City Streets
- On the Market: $4M Crest Bayfront Home with Oversized Deck
- South Jersey Gas Customers to Receive Approximately $17.3M in First Round of Bill Credits
- Indictments Filed April 25
- Lower Man Arrested on Child Porn Charge
- CMCo Corrections Officer Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - Shame on the spouter who cares less about Brittney Griner, the AMERICAN Citizen who was held in Russia. I dislike her, her lifestyle, her wife, her in general, but man do I want any AMERICAN, held...
- Cape May Court House - I am seeing more and more of the signs homeowners put in the street that are shaped like a kid and say slow. I remember as a kid when I went out to play our parents would say "watch out for cars...
- West Wildwood - I saw Sea Isle City received $784 K for its Ice Cream and water contract for 2023 and 2024. Why are we not bidding out for ice cream and water vendors for Little Beach? We have a great beach with...
- Stone Harbor - Are we going to get a new Administrator? Or is Council happy letting one guy do like 5 jobs saving a quarter of a million dollars in salaries? I wonder how he feels about doing all those jobs?...
- Stone Harbor - In stone harbor .why does the new warning siren sound like a car alarm? Was that to please the people that want it gone,plus why did only half the town get the voice telling us about high tide and...