CARUSO, CARMELA M.

Carmela M Caruso (Narducci), 86, of Wildwood, NJ went home to the Lord on April 27, 2023. Born in Philadelphia PA, Carmela came to call the Wildwoods home in the early 70's. Together with her husband, she owned and operated the Family Affair Restaurant in North Wildwood and established deep roots in the community. She went on to work at the Wildwood Lions Center for over 30 years, where she eventually would live amongst some of her closest friends. Carmela was a long time member of the Greater Wildwoods Lions Club, where she served as Site Chairman. Carmela's greatest joy has always been her family, whom she adored. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Caruso. Survived by her children: Carla and Jeff Laird, Bob and Dawn Caruso, her grandchildren: Stephanie and Heather Bense, Justin and Abby Laird, Bryan and Erin Skill, and Breanna Caruso as well as great-grandchildren: Audrey Bense, Nicholas Laird, Riley and Mackenzie Skill.

