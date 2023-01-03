CARR, JOHN B.

John B. Carr, 88, of Cape May, NJ passed away Wednesday December 28, 2022. Born in Wildwood, NJ to Emma and Leslie Carr at Long’s Maternity Home on September 14, 1934. He graduated from Wildwood High school class 1952. John then attended and graduated from Denver University in 1956. John proudly served his country as a US Naval Officer. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Charles E. Carr and his daughter- in- law Diane Carr.He owned and operated Cape May Lumber Company and was an active member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as Treasurer as well as many committees over the years. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 66 years Eleanor M Carr nee Carlson. One daughter Ann Pennypacker (Charles) One son Kevin, 3 Grandchildren David Pennypacker (Erin), Jennifer Simon (Tony) and Thomas Pennypacker (Stephanie) and 6 Great grandchildren Evalyn, Jonathon, Callie, Alice, Rafe and Stella, all of whom he loved dearly. Memorial service will be celebrated 11am Saturday Jan. 7, 2023 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 2810 Atlantic Ave. Wildwood, NJ. Visitation 10 to 11am at the church. Interment will be at Cold Springs Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a local animal shelter or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

