CARLTON, BETTY MAE SCHWARTZ

Betty Mae Schwartz Carlton, 91, of Cape May, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born on August 1, 1931 at home at 28 Route 47 in Dias Creek to the late George Mehl Schwartz and Edna Mae Howell Schwartz.
Betty graduated from Middle Township High School in 1949. She enjoyed playing on the basketball team and was a drummer in the band. After high school, she became a nurse at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital and helped open the hospital in 1950. After raising her family, she went back to Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital and volunteered for 25 years.
Betty was an active member of Dias Creek United Methodist Church and Tabernacle United Methodist Church, where she loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing, and playing the piano. Betty’s faith and family were her life.
Betty is survived by her four loving daughters Beverly (Gary) Cardaci, Deborah Sherba, Barbara Lindsay, and Sandra Carlton; her 12 loving grandchildren Garrett (Brandi), Clint, Derek (Lindsey), Rebecca (Kelly), Sarah (Clarence), Rachel (Michael), John (Eileen), Anne (Ben), Audrey, Paul (Alessa), Leif (Jessica), and Hans; 23 great grandchildren and one more blessing on the way; one great great granddaughter; her sister in law Gloria Gibson; and Betty’s loving caretaker Bill Lindsay. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert H. Carlton; her son-in-law John Sherba; and her siblings Catherine Hart, Beatrice Blair, and George Schwartz.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to the Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor, Boulevard, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
