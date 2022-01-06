CAREY, RONALD W., JR.

Ronald W. ‘Ronnie’ Carey, Jr., 57, of Villas, NJ passed away Saturday, January 1st, peacefully, at Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ in Atlantic County. Ronnie was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 31, 1964, a son of the late Esther M. ’Bunny’ (Callahan) and Ronald W. Carey, Sr.Ronnie was a graduate of Father Judge HS and Atlantic Cape Community College. He worked for Cape May County for 31 years – First as a Sr. Children Supervisor at the Youth Shelter and then for the Sheriff’s Dept. / Jail as a Records Support Tech I. Loving brother of Patrick J. (Andria), Noel Reilly, Kathleen Coughlin (Vincent) and Maryellen Carey. He was the devoted Uncle of Caitlin, Vincent Jr., Eimile, Patrick, Abigayle and Jordyn.Relatives and Friends are invited to his viewing from 9:30 -10:20 AM and to his Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, both on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Ephrem Church 5400 Hulmeville Rd. in Bensalem, PA. His Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery Bensalem, PA. Services entrusted to the Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home and condolences may be made at www.meyersfh.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Storm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Jan. 3
- GALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May County
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 7
- UPDATE: 8-12 Inches of Snow Predicted Jan. 3
- Murphy Issues State of Emergency as Storm Approaches
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 4
- Lower Township Police Arrest Report Dec. 13-19
- Cape Regional ER at One Point Too Busy for New Patients
- McQuillen Retires as Sea Isle Police Chief
- More Snow Likely Early Friday Morning
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Court House - Just wanted to thank the man in the grey car who brings the Heralds into Garden lake Mobile Park. Many of us are older and can't always get out. He may be a paid employee and just doing his job...
- North Wildwood - To all of those people constantly criticizing Dr.Fauci, the CDC, the WHO and others regarding conflicting information......please stop. Yes, we have received information that was corrected or changed...
- Wildwood Crest - Driving around the Crest after the snow storm it is clear who’s who around town. Some streets and drive ways are clean curb to curb while others haven’t been touch.
- Clermont - To the Avalon Spouter referring to public Guinea Pigs: How ignorant can one person be? Vaccines and masks are effective in reducing severe illness requiring hospitalization and in preventing death....
- Philadelphia - I find it funny all the people complaining about snow removal in Cape May County when here in Eastern PA we do it right! Wake up! I guess you have never seem snow!