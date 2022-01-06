CAREY, RONALD W., JR.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Ronald W. ‘Ronnie’ Carey, Jr., 57, of Villas, NJ passed away Saturday, January 1st, peacefully, at Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ in Atlantic County. Ronnie was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 31, 1964, a son of the late Esther M. ’Bunny’ (Callahan) and Ronald W. Carey, Sr.Ronnie was a graduate of Father Judge HS and Atlantic Cape Community College. He worked for Cape May County for 31 years – First as a Sr. Children Supervisor at the Youth Shelter and then for the Sheriff’s Dept. / Jail as a Records Support Tech I. Loving brother of Patrick J. (Andria), Noel Reilly, Kathleen Coughlin (Vincent) and Maryellen Carey. He was the devoted Uncle of Caitlin, Vincent Jr., Eimile, Patrick, Abigayle and Jordyn.Relatives and Friends are invited to his viewing from 9:30 -10:20 AM and to his Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, both on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Ephrem Church 5400 Hulmeville Rd. in Bensalem, PA. His Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery Bensalem, PA. Services entrusted to the Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home and condolences may be made at www.meyersfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of RONALD CAREY, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.