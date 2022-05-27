CAPITO, THOMAS R., 57 May 27, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAPITO, THOMAS R., 57, of Beesley's Point, May 22, 2022. He served in the US Air Force. To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS CAPITO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesTraffic Fatalities Rising, Report SaysWildwood Police Arrest Man for Assault, WeaponsOfficials: Weekend Blaze in Dennis Kills 2 DogsNew Bus Service to Run from Philadelphia to Cape May County96th Street Bridge Unable to Open; Lane Restrictions Set for MondayMiddle Students Graduate College Before Graduating High SchoolWildwood Catholic Names New Athletic DirectorFuel Prices Hit Boating HardNew Shuttle Service Coming to the WildwoodsPub Owner to Move Music Indoors After Neighbors’ Complaints VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Ocean City NJ - Here’s a fact for some of the spouters on here yelling about “assault rifles”. To date in the USA, no Assault Rifle has EVER been used in a mass shooting, unless used by Law Enforcement to stop the... Wildwood - There are a lot of things I don't own or consume, but that doesn't mean I'd be ok with the feds banning them. I will defend the rights to which EVERYONE is entitled. Lower Township - The North Cape May comment on the repaving of Town Bank Road and one day later the utility crews are digging it up for some underground repair work. Yes, you are right, they take a beautiful, paved... Cape May - Humpty Dumpty was pushed! Avalon - This sad recent school shooting has created a firestorm 24/7 from the mainstream media and the politicians calling for “gun control”. Even more sadly in our inner cities war zones daily, many young... More Spouts Local Sports Ocean City Announces Beach Patrol Schedule May 25, 2022 Lower Township Basketball Team Receives Award Updated May 9, 2022 OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 Photo Galleries +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom +10 PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm Herald Staff PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 5-25-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 5-25-2022